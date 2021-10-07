PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you miss the Red Hot Chili Peppers the last time they performed in Philadelphia? Well, you now have another opportunity to catch the band live in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a 32-city global tour Thursday with special guests The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, Thundercat and King Princess.
The 2022 tour will make a stop in Philadelphia on Sept. 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The tour will be guitarist John Frusciante's return to the group and will be the band's first-ever stadium tour in the U.S.
They will be performing hit songs along with music from their forthcoming album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.
Presale for Red Hot Chili Peppers fans goes on sale Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America on the Red Hot Chili Peppers website.