PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Volunteers from a Philadelphia organization are trying to help Haitian refugees following a devastating August earthquake. It is amazing what only seven volunteers can do in a single week for people struggling to rebuild.
Carine Dorlus, the founder of Philadelphia For Haiti, told CBS3 her organization has helped 15 families so far.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Takes Part In Flag-Raising Event Ahead Of Indigenous Peoples' Day
“To see the conditions of the house, they are made out of rocks they just want to still stay there,” she said.
Dorlus went on a mission trip to Haiti, seeing the impact of August’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake.READ MORE: 2021 BROAD STREET RUN GUIDE: Here's What You Need To Know
“They are very resilient,” she said, adding, “They are still going on with their lives.”
Dorlus and her team provide disaster relief so families can focus on rebuilding. So far, the organization has raised more than $10,000. Sometimes, the simplest contributions mean the most, like in one instance Dorlus described to CBS3.
“They just keep believing that God is going to make away,” Dorlus said. “Haiti is going to overcome.”MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Expert Prepares For Child Vaccinations As Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization For Children Under 12
To learn more about donating, click here.