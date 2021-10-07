PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, along with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, are joining a national initiative to combat gun violence. They will join New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont for a virtual press conference on the initiative, which will include an effort to share gun crime data.
