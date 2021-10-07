CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, New Jersey news, Pennsylvania News, Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, along with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, are joining a national initiative to combat gun violence. They will join New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont for a virtual press conference on the initiative, which will include an effort to share gun crime data.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will join New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut for a virtual press conference on a gun violence prevention initiative.
  • When: Thursday, October 7, 2021
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.