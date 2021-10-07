MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Governors in our region, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are working together to combat gun violence. They are taking part in a new data-sharing arrangement.

Many people can agree we’re facing a national gun violence epidemic. Authorities say there has been a spike during the pandemic.

Now, these four regional governors are working hand in hand to curb it.

An anti-gun violence rally, on the heels of multiple homicides in South Jersey. In attendance was former congresswoman and shooting survivor Gabby Giffords.

State officials are collaborating to attack the gun violence epidemic head-on. The governors from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut announced a memorandum to share gun crime data in order to enhance public safety.

“Where are the guns coming from? How are they getting on our streets, and why is there such a disproportionate impact on young people, particularly in communities of color?” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Their plan is to go after dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says gun laws are only as good as those in surrounding states. And the heads of these states want to make sure they’re using tools to keep residents safe.

Working with law enforcement partners, they believe they’ll be able to track these guns. In Trenton, where the city has seen four homicides since the weekend, Mayor Reed Gusciora says partnering with the state and county has made a difference.

“Just this year we’ve confiscated over 150 weapons. We installed a real-time crime center. It’s the third in the state, outside of Camden and Newark. That really tracks the data but also uses modern police intelligence to track criminals,” Gusciora said.

In Trenton, the mayor says teamwork led to the arrest of two suspects connected to one homicide last weekend.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state is working to quell violence. This year, his administration put $30 million in violence prevention efforts.

Understandably, there’s still a long way to go.