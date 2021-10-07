PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FDR Park in South Philadelphia is getting a makeover. The new design plans announced this week will include a new welcome center with a courtyard and some event space.
A playground is also in the works.
The changes are part of the first phase of a master plan. The upgrades will cost about $14.5 million that comes from the city.
"This investment in the master plan is our down payment on making sure future generations of Philadelphia families can enjoy this park the same way I did and how countless families have for 100 years," Mayor Jim Kenney said at the announcement. "This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity."
The welcome center and playground are expected to be finished by 2023.