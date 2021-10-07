COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A threat has forced the Coatesville Area School District to switch to virtual learning Friday. The district sent students home early Thursday after a post on social media threatened to shoot a Coatesville school next week.
A specific school was not named in the threat.
“We understand this situation is very stressful and upsetting for all involved. This kind of threat simply will not be tolerated in our school district,” the district told CBS3 in a statement.
Police are trying to figure out who posted the threat.