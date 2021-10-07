CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a store worker twice during a robbery.

The incident happened before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mr. Cigarette Store on Cheltenham Avenue.

According to police, the suspect attacked the 62-year-old worker and stabbed her twice. The suspect then took off toward Valley Road.

She is currently in critical condition. Anyone with information should call police.

