MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham Township police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a store worker twice during a robbery.
The incident happened before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mr. Cigarette Store on Cheltenham Avenue.
According to police, the suspect attacked the 62-year-old worker and stabbed her twice. The suspect then took off toward Valley Road.
She is currently in critical condition. Anyone with information should call police.