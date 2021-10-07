'It Can Happen To Anybody': Woman Punched Unconscious On Center City Street Speaks Exclusively To CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Caught on camera, a man was seen attacking a Philadelphia woman last week in Center City. The victim is speaking only to Eyewitness News.

The victim says she has no idea who the man is who attacked her.

Security video exclusively obtained by Eyewitness News shows a man across the street on the sidewalk, pacing around before he spots his victim on 21st and Walnut Streets in Center City last Thursday just before 10:45 p.m.

You can see the man rushing up to her when it appears he punches her in her face and then runs away. The victim falls to the ground and a short time later, a group of people gathers to help her and call 911.

“I’m still in shock. I still don’t understand why it happened, why it happened to me. And I realize it can happen to anybody,” the victim said.

The woman did not want to reveal her name out of concern for her safety. But she says the attack left her nose and jaw fractured and even cracked some eye bones.

“I was knocked unconscious. When I woke up, I still had all my belongings. So to me, it was clearly not a robbery. It was just an assault for some reason,” she said.

People who live and work in the area are shocked to see the video.

“It’s terrifying. Something that shouldn’t be happening,” one woman said.

Philadelphia police Lt. Patrick Doherty says detectives need the public’s help.

“There is some video. We’re looking for better video. I’m pretty confident this job’s gonna lead to an arrest. We just want to get the best possible picture out there to the public,” Doherty said.

The victim says at the time of the attack, she was on her way home after visiting some friends. Now she says she’ll never walk alone at night again in Center City.

“Unless this attacker is arrested, I will still feel nervous walking around this area,” she said.

Police do have a person of interest. Police also believe the attacker may have mental issues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central Detectives.