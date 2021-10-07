PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break has forced another Center City intersection to close down, the second water issue in two days.
The break happened overnight at 20th and Market Streets.With Aging Infrastructure, Water Main Breaks In Philadelphia Can Take Nearly 8 Months To Repair
Cones and caution tape marked off the storm drain where water flowed into the street.
There is no word on what caused the pipe to burst of when it will be fixed.
On Wednesday, crews dealt with a water main break at 16th and Market Streets. That break led to the road itself being damaged.