CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It’s one of Camden, New Jersey’s most prized tracks of land. Camden has created its own field of dreams with a new $15 million athletic complex.

“It will benefit Rutgers University, their students. It will benefit our community. It’s going to benefit our students within our school district to be able to come down to our waterfront and use access to a beautiful track and field,” Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said.

The waterfront athletic complex is replacing the former Campbell’s Field in Camden, near the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

CBS3 got an exclusive look at the new facility as school children from Camden got a chance to explore. Eyewitness News drone video shows the full scope of the pristine, state-of-the-art field.

“The field is a multi-purpose athletic field that has track and field associated and baseball,” Carstarphen said. “It’s beautiful. It’s top-of-the-line turf, scoreboard.”

Carstarphen says the latest project is all part of a major redevelopment plan for the Camden Waterfront.

Camden’s transformation has brought hope to a city now seeing record low violence rates and extensive redevelopment.

“We’re pushing forward doing great things. I’m honored to be the mayor of this wonderful city and continue moving forward,” he said.