CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the Kensington neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Clearfield and Frankford Streets.

clearfield st shooting kensington

Officers found the victim trying to climb out of his car while bleeding heavily. Emergency personnel took him to a hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.

READ MORE: Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization Of COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 5 To 11

The shooting is still under investigation.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan McCaffery's Mother Shares Daughter's Story To Shine Light On Toxic Teen Relationships

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

MORE NEWS: Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting