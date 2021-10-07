PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in the Kensington neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Clearfield and Frankford Streets.
Officers found the victim trying to climb out of his car while bleeding heavily. Emergency personnel took him to a hospital, where he was rushed into surgery.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here