PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Part of an intersection in Center City is damaged after an overnight water main break, which may lead to some traffic delays Wednesday morning.
The large break happened at the intersection of 16th and Market Streets.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Department Of Health To Provide City COVID Update
Video shows water flowing out of the asphalt. The city water department shut off the main shortly after the break happened.READ MORE: Stalled Car On I-95 Northbound Causing Traffic Delays
Drivers may run into delays due to parts of the street being damaged.MORE NEWS: Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June