PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot twice in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Anchor Street and Summerdale Avenue.READ MORE: Bensalem Police Searching For Porch Pirate Who Stole 5 Packages From Home
Police said the teen was shot twice in the left side of his chest.READ MORE: 'They’re Driving Like Idiots': Philadelphia Police Continue Search For Driver In Deadly Roosevelt Boulevard Hit-And-Run
The teen was rushed to the Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
At this time, police said there are no arrests.MORE NEWS: Gotham FC's Carli Lloyd Spills Her Favorite Cheesesteak Spot In Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.