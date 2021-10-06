CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot twice in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. at Anchor Street and Summerdale Avenue.

Police said the teen was shot twice in the left side of his chest.

The teen was rushed to the Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

At this time, police said there are no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.