PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia will give an update Wednesday morning on the district’s plans to select K-12 schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
The briefing is expected to take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.READ MORE: Cyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run Along Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia Police Say
School selection allows students going into Kindergarten through 12th grade to apply to a different school outside their assigned neighborhood or feeder school.READ MORE: Jefferson University Hospital Shooting Suspect Stacey Hayes Previously Had Multiple Firearms Seized By Police, Returned In June
Darnell Deans, the executive director of student enrollment and placement for the district, along with other school officials are expected speak at the event.
- What: The School District of Philadelphia will give an update on the district’s 2022-2023 K-12 School Selection process.
- When: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.