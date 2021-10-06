PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has been named among 2021’s top 40 greenest cities in America, according to a new survey. WalletHub’s 2021 Greenest Cities in America survey ranks the City of Brotherly Love No. 38 overall.
In order to determine the cities promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle,READ MORE: 'They’re Driving Like Idiots': Philadelphia Police Still Searching For Driver In Deadly Roosevelt Boulevard Hit-And-Run
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States across 28 key “green” factors to determine which cities were promoting an environmentally friendly lifestyle.
The factors examined included greenhouse-gas emission per capita, the number of smart-energy policies, and initiatives for green job opportunities.READ MORE: Gotham FC's Carli Lloyd Spills Her Favorite Cheesesteak Spot In Philadelphia
New Jersey’s Jersey City ranked No. 60 while Newark landing No. 95.
The top three cities were San Diego and San Francisco in California and Portland, Oregon.MORE NEWS: Offshore Wind Is Both A Boon And An Unknown, New Jersey Leaders Say
Click here for the full survey findings.