PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is hospitalized after an ambush in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting happened around midnight in the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue.
When Philadelphia police arrived, officers found an SUV with the engine still running. The vehicle was covered in bullet holes.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Department Of Health To Provide City COVID Update
The driver, a 30-year-old man, told authorities he was driving when the gunfire started. He was hit twice in the head and arm, but officers said at least 20 shots were fired total.READ MORE: Center City Intersection Damaged By Overnight Water Main Break
He is currently in the hospital.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Stalled Car On I-95 Northbound Causing Traffic Delays
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here