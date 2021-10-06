PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A very uncommon sight was caught on camera in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon – a loose cow. That’s right, a viewer took video of a cow running near Broad Street and Erie Avenue.
In the video, you can see the cow slowing down a driver and then hopping onto the concrete divider.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident happened around 11:12 a.m.
There is no word on where the cow came from, or how it escaped onto the street. The police said the cow was reunited with their owner.