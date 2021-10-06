TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will give a COVID update Wednesday afternoon. Murphy will be joined by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Ed Lifshitz, and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan.
The briefing is expected to take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- When: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- When: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device on CBSN Philly.
