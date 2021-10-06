BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A new vineyard in Camden County has produced its first crop of grapes. The Lakeland Vineyard in Blackwood, which is owned by the county, sits on nearly an acre of land.
The first crop yielded about 1,100 pounds of grapes — a number that officials hope will rise to 7,000 in the coming years as the vines mature.
Officials say winemaking is an important part of the state's growing agritourism business.
"This is certainly a growth industry in New Jersey, agritourism, something that helps preserve farmland and helps create jobs, so we're very happy to be a part of that process," Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli, Jr. said.
Lakeland will eventually become what’s called a “teaching vineyard” and Camden County College students will be able to learn the art of winemaking.