PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Testimony resumes Wednesday in the federal bribery and corruption trial of former Philadelphia union leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon.
Lawyers delivered opening statements Tuesday, with prosecutors claiming Dougherty paid the councilman $70,000 in salary from Local 98 in exchange for his official action on issues.
The defense countered that Dougherty’s motivation was sound, telling the jurors he wanted to fight for his workers. Attorneys for Dougherty also argued there was no bribe.
Both face jail time if convicted.