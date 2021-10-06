PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jefferson University Hospital officials confirm they’re looking into reports that there was a delay in the employee emergency alert system during the deadly shooting Monday.

Stacey Hayes, 55, is accused of killing his coworker and then injuring two Philadelphia police officers during a shootout in Parkside.

Hayes is facing a murder charge, attempted murder, assault on law enforcement, and related charges.

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show Hayes previously had multiple firearms and ammunition seized by the police in August of last year, but the weapons were ordered returned to Hayes in June 2021.

The weapons, according to court records, included a Smith and Wesson pistol, a pump shotgun, and an AR-15. They were in the police’s possession for about 10 months before the judge’s order.

Court records do not indicate the reason behind the weapons seizure from Hayes’ Wynnefield Heights home. Hayes said in his self-submitted motion for return of property he purchased the items legally. He wrote, “I am not a threat to anyone and I just want to be able to protect myself and my family if needed.”

The firearms and ammunition were ordered by Judge Crystal Bryant Powell on June 3 and returned on June 23, according to the court records.

Anrae James, a certified nursing assistant, died in the hospital shooting. He was a father of three.

The James family created a GoFundMe page. On that page, it talks about Anrae being his children’s and wife’s hero. It says he worked two jobs and was very involved in his children’s lives.

Jefferson University Hospital officials say they’re increasing the number of security guards on duty. They have also offered counseling and time off to start.