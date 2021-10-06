PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Roosevelt Boulevard on Tuesday night, Philadelphia Police said. It happened around 7:30 p.m.
Police said a man was riding a mountain bike in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard near Summerdale Avenue when he was struck by a white and blue Ford F-150 truck.
According to the police, the driver did not stop.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them. Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras that were in the area at the time of the crash.