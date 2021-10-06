Businesses In Ambler Donate Thousands Of Dollars To Help Victims Affected By Ida's Aftermath

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) — Businesses in Ambler are making a five-figure donation to help victims in Ida’s aftermath. On Wednesday morning, a check for $34,500 was presented to the Upper Dublin Township Citizens Emergency Fund.
READ MORE: Man Shot In Head In Critical Condition In Kingsessing, Philadelphia Police Say
The money was collected by Ambler Main Street businesses and Ambler Savings Bank.READ MORE: Officials Release Bodycam Video From Fatal Police-Involved Mantua Township Shooting
Upper Dublin Township was hit by an E-F2 tornado on Sept. 1 in Ida’s aftermath.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Volunteers Working Every Weekend In Camden For Over Year To Ensure Neighborhood Stays Well Fed
An estimated 1,300 homes were damaged, as well as schools and some businesses.