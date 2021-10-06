$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a big winner from our area in the Mega Millions lottery. Adriano’s Liquor in Trenton, New Jersey sold a $1 million winning Powerball ticket.
Someone matched all five of the white balls drawn Tuesday night.
Nobody won the grand prize.
So the Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to 60-million dollars.
The next drawing is Friday.