PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Calling all dog owners. Would you rather sleep next to your pup or partner?
One in four pet parents say they would rather sleep next to their dog than their partner, according to a new study.READ MORE: Philadelphia Leaders Vow To Stop 'Irresponsible' Behavior After Driving Stunts Outside City Hall Caught On Camera
The study was conducted by You.gov.READ MORE: Open For Business: How Merzbacher Bakery Went From Barely Surviving During Pandemic To Thriving
Nearly a third surveyed say snoring is the reason they favor their furry friend.MORE NEWS: Opening Statements Delivered In Bribery Trial Of Philadelphia Union Boss Johnny Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon
Other reasons for partners getting the boot include: tossing and turning, sheet-stealing, and sleep talking.