PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing will begin for two of the four suspects in a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Omar Arce, 32, and Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta, 33, are due in court.
Authorities charged the two men with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes from Queens, New York.
Police say Cortes was beaten to death the night of Sept. 15 after an argument turned into a brawl.