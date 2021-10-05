PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing was held for two of the four suspects in a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. Thirty-two-year-old Omar Arce and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta were in court Tuesday morning.
Officials charged the two men with murder in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes, from Queens, New York.
Cortes was beaten to death last month after an argument turned into a brawl.
Both men are set to return to court on Nov. 10.