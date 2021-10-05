PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The curtains are beginning to rise again on Philadelphia’s theater community. Fully-staged productions are back at one of their crown jewels.

The Wilma Theater along the Avenue of the Arts will soon be bustling with something it hasn’t seen since the onset of the pandemic — a live performance in front of a live audience.

“Tonight is our first night with audiences live and in-person back here at the Wilma on Avenue of the Arts since March of 2020,” Wilma Theater Managing Director Leigh Goldenberg said.

Excitement fills the air as staff members prepare the theater for the show, with plenty of COVID protocols in place.

“We will have a member of our front-of-house team here to greet you,” Goldenberg said.

Audience members will be greeted with hand sanitizing stations and masks, which are required. Vaccination status is also a must.

“We will be requiring proof of vaccination for all audience members. We are asking audience members to wear masks while enjoying the performance. We have reduced capacity in the theater from our typical 300 seats down to 150,” Goldenberg said.

Once you’ve gotten approval to enter, your hand stamp gets you clearance into the theater.

“You’ll show your digital ticket and come on in to the theater,” Goldenberg said.

It’s a new normal for theatergoers, but organizers hope they get the same joy that only live performances can stir.

“Personally, I began this job just as that last show as closing so I have been working here at the Wilma fully on a digital capacity and while we have created amazing digital work during this period of in-person event shutdown, we are so excited to get back to what we are meant to do, which is perform live for audiences here on stage,” Goldenberg said.

Many of the theaters in Philadelphia are preparing to welcome back live audiences and performances. The Kimmel Center will be celebrating the Philadelphia Orchestra’s opening night Tuesday, as well.