PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Opening statements started Tuesday in the corruption trial of a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and the city official he’s accused of keeping on the union payroll. The trial comes two years after federal prosecutors brought a sprawling 116-count indictment against Johnny “Doc” Dougherty, City Council member Bobby Henon and several members of the local electricians union.

“This is actually a relief to me,” Dougherty told CBS3. “After over probably 25 years, and they probably spent over 25 million. If you look at the last seven years, to listen to every one of my phone calls, listen to hundreds of thousands of communications. Put cameras up every place I go. I mean, I felt like I was living in Russia, and zero crimes. This is a relief. I can’t wait to get in and get this on. OK, so, we’re here.”

The indictment accuses them of using illegal means to keep a tight grip on construction jobs in the Philadelphia region.

The charges have been split into at least two trials.

The case opening Tuesday involves Dougherty’s relationship with Henon, a former union electrician. Prosecutors say Dougherty pressed Comcast Corp. to steer $2 million worth of electrical work to a friend as the media giant negotiated a new cable lease with the city, and had Henon investigate a towing company that seized Dougherty’s car.

Dougherty insists he committed no crimes and will walk free after the estimated six-week trial. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

This trial is expected to last at least a month.

