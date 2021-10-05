EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Gearing up for winter. Children in Montgomery County are getting brand new winter coats.
On Tuesday, the Auto Dealers Caring For Kids Foundation provided more than 42,000 coats to children in need.
Eyewitness News was in East Norriton, Montgomery County.
Representatives from local auto dealerships and charitable organizations picked up boxes of brand-new coats. They will distribute them to children all this month.
“What makes it really special is that we will be giving away our 516,000th coats over our 14-year period. That’s from 2008. We started with about 18,000 coats,” Auto Dealers Caring For Kids Executive Director Kevin Mazzucola said.
"What makes it really special is that we will be giving away our 516,000th coats over our 14-year period. That's from 2008. We started with about 18,000 coats," Auto Dealers Caring For Kids Executive Director Kevin Mazzucola said.

The auto dealers say you can donate $20 to the foundation. It will cover the cost of the coat.
