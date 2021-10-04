BREAKINGNursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout, Suspect In Custody, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles recorded another loss on Sunday as Andy Reid returned to Lincoln Financial Field. The Chiefs beat the Birds 42-30 and the Eagles are now 1-3.

On Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni said his primary emotion and assessment after the game was that he’s down about the loss, but he still saw ways the Eagles can improve.

“You’re upset,” Sirianni said. “You’re furious that you go to 1-3. But we can also see there are some things that are to build on there. The self-inflicted wounds have to stop. I know I sound the same, but it’s still true. We have to stop the self-inflicted wounds of putting ourselves in holes with penalties.”

Sirianni is expected to speak with the media again Monday afternoon. The press conference is set for 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to address the media
  • When: Monday, Oct. 4
  • Time: 2:45 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
