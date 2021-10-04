TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – The huge jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball Lottery drawing grew again! The jackpot is now up to an estimated $685 million. That’s the eighth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
Eyewitness News was in Turnersville, Gloucester County where customers were spotted buying tickets at Yogi's Quick Shop.
No ticket matched all of the Powerball numbers on Saturday.
No one has won the grand prize since June 5.
The odds of winning are one in 292 million.
You can see the winning numbers on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.