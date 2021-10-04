BREAKINGNursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout, Suspect In Custody, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are wanted for shooting an 11-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the men firing several shots in the area of 57th and Elmwood last Thursday.

One of the bullets hit an 11-year-old boy sitting in a parked car. A 46-year-old man was also shot in the leg.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

If you recognize either one of those men, give the police a call: 215-686-TIPS.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.