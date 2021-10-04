BREAKINGNursing Assistant Shot, Killed Inside Jefferson Hospital, 2 Officers Injured In Shootout, Suspect In Custody, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey news, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update Monday. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
  • When: Monday, Oct. 4
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 