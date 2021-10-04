TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are expected to provide a COVID-19 response update Monday. The press conference will be at 1 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan to Hold Coronavirus Briefing
- When: Monday, Oct. 4
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: CBSN Philly
