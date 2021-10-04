WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware NAACP is now weighing in on video of a controversial arrest in Wilmington. The video shows an officer grabbing Dwayne Brown and then banging his head on an acrylic barrier inside of the 3 C’s Food Market.
The incident happened on Sept. 21.
A day care center had accused Brown of making sexual comments toward staff.
On Monday, the NAACP called for the firing and arrest of the officer seen in the video.
“This is about decency, justice, and frankly, accountability,” Coby Owens with the Delaware NAACP said. “To tell us that a Black man can have this kind of treatment imposed upon him, imagine what used to happen before we had body-worn cameras.”
Wilmington police placed the officer on administrative duty.
Brown is facing harassment and other charges.