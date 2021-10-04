CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jefferson Hospital, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A nurse was shot and killed inside Jefferson Hospital in Center City early Monday morning. Police say the suspect, a man wearing scrubs, shot a 43-year-old male nurse on the hospital’s 9th floor just after midnight.

The suspect fled the hospital in a U-Haul truck and was seen heading toward I-95.

READ MORE: 'Not Enough Today': Eagles Fans Remain Hopeful Despite 42-30 Loss To Kansas City

The suspect was then involved in a shootout with police near School of the Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue.

At least two officers were shot.

READ MORE: 'I Just Want To Know Why': Nassir Day, Security Guard Killed in Logan Office Shooting, Honored By Loved Ones

Police say one officer was shot in the right arm and another suffered a graze wound to the nose. They are both in stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in an unknown condition.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Starts Monday For Federal Trial Of Former IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty

This is a developing story, stay with CBS Philly on-air and online for the latest updates. 