PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A nurse was shot and killed inside Jefferson Hospital in Center City early Monday morning. Police say the suspect, a man wearing scrubs, shot a 43-year-old male nurse on the hospital’s 9th floor just after midnight.
BREAKING: 1 Person shot and killed inside @TJUHospital, 2 @PhillyPolice officers shot during shootout with suspect… still waiting on conditions of suspect and officers. All 3 were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. @CBSPhilly on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ht4iLBucpV
— Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) October 4, 2021
The suspect fled the hospital in a U-Haul truck and was seen heading toward I-95.
The suspect was then involved in a shootout with police near School of the Future on the 4000 block of Parkside Avenue.
At least two officers were shot.
Police say one officer was shot in the right arm and another suffered a graze wound to the nose. They are both in stable condition.
Police say one officer was shot in the right arm and another suffered a graze wound to the nose. They are both in stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in an unknown condition.
