Feltonville Triple Shooting Leaves 1 Man In Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Sunday night has left one man in critical condition, police say. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on G Street and Hunting Park Avenue.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the face twice and is in critical condition, according to officials.
The other two victims, a 31-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman, are both in stable condition. The 31-year-old was shot in the hand, while the 27-year-old was shot in the leg.
No arrests have been made.
