PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after hundreds of people gathered to watch “reckless” driving stunts around City Hall. A spokesperson from the department said the incidents took place Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.
Officers broke up multiple gatherings, including one with more than 200 vehicles.
CBS3 obtained video and photos from the events, which show cars doing burnouts in city streets. One of the incidents took place at the corner of 15th Street and Market Street.
This behavior has been a consistent problem in Philadelphia, officers said.
"Our number one priority is the safety of the public, which can, and often does become compromised when individuals behave in a reckless manner that endangers themselves and those around them," the department spokesperson said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.