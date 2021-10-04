PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the second pandemic holiday season approaches, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving out recommendations for the unvaccinated. The CDC says anyone who is unvaccinated should avoid air travel, stay with people in their own households and celebrate holidays virtually.
This is the first holiday season with the new Delta variant.
The CDC says if you’re unvaccinated and you decide to travel, you should drive.
If you are gathering indoors, make sure your windows and doors are open for ventilation and wear a mask.