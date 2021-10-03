TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead and one other is injured after a night of shootings in Trenton, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Just before midnight, authorities went to the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue after a Shot Spotter notification. There, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. A second man was taken to the hospital in a personal car.READ MORE: 'I Just Want To Know Why': Nassir Day, Security Guard Killed in Logan Office Shooting, Honored By Loved Ones
Authorities found multiple shell casings at the scene, along with two houses hit by bullets.READ MORE: Federal Trial Starts Monday For Former IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty
In a separate incident at Roebling Avenue and Washington Street, officers found a man around 12:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.MORE NEWS: Route 724 Bridge In Chester County Closed Due To Flooding Damage
Anyone with information should call (609) 989-6406.