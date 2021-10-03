CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Route 724 bridge in Chester County is closed after damage related to flooding, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Schuylkill Road bridge, which goes over Eckers Creek, received damage during flooding in recent weeks, the department said. Bridge engineers are looking at the damage to develop a repair plan.
There is a detour posted for drivers, the department said.
The bridge was originally built in 1927 and carries more than 7.700 vehicles a day.