PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man is dead after being shot ten times in an overnight shooting, according to Philadelphia police.
The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Market Street around 12:54 a.m. According to the department, the 45-year-old man was shot tne times throughout the body.
He passed away at the hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here