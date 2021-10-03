CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man is dead after being shot ten times in an overnight shooting, according to Philadelphia police.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Market Street around 12:54 a.m. According to the department, the 45-year-old man was shot tne times throughout the body.

He passed away at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

