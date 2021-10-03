PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Sunday night vigil honored the life and memory of Nassir Day, the security guard killed inside a Logan neighborhood office building.

It was a heartbreaking sight outside Day’s childhood home, where friends, family, and coworkers went to remember the man they all fondly called “a gentle giant.”

Authorities said Wayne Dorylis, 59, of Milford, Delaware, walked into the building Friday with several homemade weapons. He killed Day before being arrested.

“I forgive him, I ain’t forget, I just want to know why,” Day’s mother Florence Reddick told CBS3.

Reddick said protecting people was her son’s nature, something he learned while playing football at Germantown High School.

“It was a senseless killing of a hero,” she said.

Dorylis now faces a murder charge for the killing. Reddick said her world changed so much that day; she found out about her son’s killing the same day she learned his girlfriend was four months pregnant with his first child.

“He was going to surprise me on Thanksgiving.” she said.

As she makes plans to welcome a grandchild without her son, Reddick has a message for Day.

“I’m proud of you, you did your due,” she said. “I’m proud of my son.”

A GoFundMe is set up for Day’s girlfriend and their unborn child. To donate, click here.