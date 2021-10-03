CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after an overnight shooting in Kensington, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ruth Street around 12:10 a.m. The department said officers responded and found a man of unknown age shot multiple times throughout the body. He died at the hospital.

The second victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot once in the hip. She is expected to be okay.

There have been no arrests or weapons recovered from the scene.

