PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after an overnight shooting in Kensington, Philadelphia police said.
The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ruth Street around 12:10 a.m. The department said officers responded and found a man of unknown age shot multiple times throughout the body. He died at the hospital.
The second victim, a 34-year-old woman, was shot once in the hip. She is expected to be okay.
There have been no arrests or weapons recovered from the scene.
