PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday. Police said it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of North 23rd Street.
Police said a 30-year-old man was shot once to his face, once in his abdomen and once in his right hand. Another victim is a 36-year-old man who was shot in both of his hands. The third victim is a 31-year-old man who was shot twice in his left hand.READ MORE: Detectives Investigating Shooting Near Cherry Hill West's High School Football Game
According to police, all three victims were taken to private vehicles to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.READ MORE: Delaware Man, Wayne Dorylis, Charged With Murder For Logan Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
Police said the vehicles are no longer on location.
No arrests have been made at this time, police said.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Man Wanted For Alleged Knife-Point Assault On Pregnant Woman At SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.