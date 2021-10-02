CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Detectives in New Jersey are investigating a shooting that occurred near Cherry Hill West’s football game against Bridgeton High on Friday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s office announced. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the residential area of Fulton and Weld Streets, which is in the immediate area of the football complex.

Detectives found eight shell casings on the scene, according to the release. There are currently no victims or suspects at this time.

This marks the third time since the high school football season started that a shooting has occurred near a game.

In late August, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed after police officers opened fire just outside of a game between Academy Park and Pennsbury. Three others were injured, and now the Delaware County Black Caucus is calling for justice after Delco District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said “with near certainty” law enforcement fired the shots.

A few weeks later in West Philadelphia, two teenagers were injured near West Philadelphia High School’s football game at 4800 Spruce Street.

Also, on Friday night, parents, fans, and community members weren’t allowed at Bonner-Prendergast’s game against Neumann-Goretti due to recent incidents at sporting events, and social media posts expressing concerns for potential altercations.

The CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cherry Hill Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

Tips can also be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org or tips@cherryhillpolice.com.