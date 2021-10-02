PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old Philadelphia man is wanted for an alleged knife-point assault of a pregnant woman at SEPTA’s Lombard-South Station, SEPTA Police said Saturday afternoon. Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating David Dash, wanted on aggravated assault and related charges.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lombard-South Station in Center City.READ MORE: Detectives Are Investigating Shooting Near Cherry Hill West's High School Football Game
Dash allegedly approached the 20-year-old pregnant woman from behind and put a knife to her throat while she was at the fare kiosk at the Lombard-South Station on the Broad Street Line, SEPTA Police said.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Stabbed 3 Times In Queen Village, Police Say
Officials said the victim broke free and then Dash fled the scene.
According to SEPTA Police, the victim was treated for a cut on her neck.MORE NEWS: Delaware Man, Wayne Dorylis, Charged With Murder, Weapons Charges, For Logan Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
SEPTA Police is asking anyone with information about Dash to contact them at 215-580-811.