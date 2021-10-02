PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday night. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hadfield Street.
According to police, the teen was shot once in his buttocks. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where police say he’s in stable condition.READ MORE: Detectives Investigating Shooting Near Cherry Hill West's High School Football Game
No arrests have been made.READ MORE: Upper Darby International Festival Celebrates Diversity In Delaware County Community
Police say there were no weapons recovered either.MORE NEWS: South Jersey Marine Honors Fallen Soldier With Cross Country Bike Ride Spreading Mental Health Awareness
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.