PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A road rage investigation shut down part of the Schuylkill Expressway during rush hour Friday. Police say a driver told them someone opened fire on the eastbound side of the highway just past Conshohocken.
This picture is from one of CBS3's traffic cameras. It shows state police investigating the shooting.
The shooter was last seen driving north on the Blue Route, police say.
Police don't have a description of that vehicle just yet.
The highway is now open again.