Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed At Logan Plaza; Suspect In Custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was shot in the head inside logan plaza.
Police are calling this a resolved active shooting situation with a suspect in custody and a weapon recovered.
*Alert* Avoid the area of Old York Road and Duncannon Ave. Resolved active shooter situation at Logan Plaza. Suspect in custody, weapon recovered. We are not looking for additional suspects at this time. Updates to folow
Officers say they are not looking for additional suspects right now.
