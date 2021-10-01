CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was shot in the head inside logan plaza.

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed At Logan Plaza; Suspect In Custody

Police are calling this a resolved active shooting situation with a suspect in custody and a weapon recovered.

Officers say they are not looking for additional suspects right now.

